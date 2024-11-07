Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. 1,346,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $71.76 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 126.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after purchasing an additional 736,818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,182,000 after buying an additional 673,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

