Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $60.53.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $1,510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at $15,116,561.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

