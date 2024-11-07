National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $7.50 to $8.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley lifted their target price on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $630.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.07. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

