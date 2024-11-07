Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Buys 79 Shares

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy acquired 79 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($194.36).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 72 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($196.82).

Mony Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 187.40 ($2.44). 975,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,543. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. Mony Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 183.20 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.80 ($3.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Mony Group Company Profile

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

