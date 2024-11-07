Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 388 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 99.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $24,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

DE stock opened at $405.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.