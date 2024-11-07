MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $808,710.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares in the company, valued at $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.3 %

MDB traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, hitting $280.98. The company had a trading volume of 940,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,259. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.