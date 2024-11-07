MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.00 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.630-2.270 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 930,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 939.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock worth $272,795 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

