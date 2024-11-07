MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,510 shares.The stock last traded at $57.57 and had previously closed at $52.98.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

About MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

