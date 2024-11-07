Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.38 and last traded at $103.38. Approximately 2,296,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,795,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

