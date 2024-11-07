M&G Plc Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&G Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $239,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $307.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $560.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.97 and a twelve month high of $309.00.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

