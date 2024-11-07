M&G Plc Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M&G Plc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $394,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.