MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $306,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 19.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 259,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in MetLife by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,534,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176,311 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

