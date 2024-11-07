Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Boosted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,002 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,440,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.33. 449,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,163,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

