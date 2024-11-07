McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.23 EPS.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $61.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $610.35. 1,770,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.61.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.64.

View Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.