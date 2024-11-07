Mark W. Jenkins Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.78, for a total transaction of $4,835,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,279,582.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $238.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,893.00 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $259.39.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
