Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.01. 14,846,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 53,361,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock worth $1,516,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 4.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 231,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 112.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

