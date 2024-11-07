Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Masimo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masimo by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.64. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.36 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.