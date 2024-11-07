Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 5,008 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Tenable by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,150.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,469 shares of company stock worth $520,276 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.