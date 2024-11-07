Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5,308.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,638,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475,829 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.