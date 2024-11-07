Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CP opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.