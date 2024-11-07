Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 3,539 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.