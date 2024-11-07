MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.44 and last traded at $104.58. Approximately 396,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 729,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.45.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

