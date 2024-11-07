Maia Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

ENB stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

