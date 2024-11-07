Maia Wealth LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Maia Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,895,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,535,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

