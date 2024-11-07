Maia Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,769,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 585,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 496,359 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,330,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $103.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

