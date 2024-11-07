Macquarie Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 45.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 21,052,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 84.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 190,990 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 155.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 306,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 6,303.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 221,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.