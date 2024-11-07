Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura raised shares of Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lyft by 13.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

