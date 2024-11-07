Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.82 million. Lumentum also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.40 EPS.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.64. 2,770,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,976. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

