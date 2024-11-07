Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.82 million. Lumentum also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.40 EPS.
Lumentum Stock Performance
LITE traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.64. 2,770,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,976. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
