Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $561.40 and last traded at $548.80. Approximately 543,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,049,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $546.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

