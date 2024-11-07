Linear (LINA) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Linear has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,873,502,299 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

