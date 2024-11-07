Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $470.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,603.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 443,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.