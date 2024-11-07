Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ:LIF traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.15. 161,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03. Life360 has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.74.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,777.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,813,605.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,781 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life360 by 8.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

