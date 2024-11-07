LGT Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 249,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 518,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,863,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $572.83 and a 200-day moving average of $551.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $435.37 and a 52-week high of $594.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.