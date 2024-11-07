Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 84.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 29.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,399,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 131,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.