Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $5.76. Latham Group shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 180,558 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.62.

Latham Group Trading Down 11.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $671.52 million, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,581.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $507,155. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

