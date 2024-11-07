Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. 70,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,846. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 265,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

