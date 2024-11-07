KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 350155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research raised KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 41.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

