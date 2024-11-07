Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,022 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $32,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TFC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.