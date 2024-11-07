Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 4,342 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.71. 451,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.43 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

