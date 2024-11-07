Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,619. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

