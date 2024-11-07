Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 80355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,766 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $653,415.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,817,598.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at $13,180,068.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,477 shares of company stock valued at $27,610,861 over the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Klaviyo by 677.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,973 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,205,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 19.7% during the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,461 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 357,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

