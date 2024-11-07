Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $500.70. 325,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $220.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.87 and its 200 day moving average is $516.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

