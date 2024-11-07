Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 581 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 5,744,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,300,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

