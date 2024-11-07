Kenneth Robert Lepage Sells 2,607 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $554,561.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,133.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Robert Lepage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 3,429 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $667,454.85.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.22. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watts Water Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

