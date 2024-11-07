JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $50.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ GH traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,338. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $37.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 1,282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,482 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.