John Gowing Purchases 100,000 Shares of Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) Stock

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) insider John Gowing acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,900.00 ($143,642.38).

Gowing Bros. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Get Gowing Bros. alerts:

Gowing Bros. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This is an increase from Gowing Bros.’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

About Gowing Bros.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.