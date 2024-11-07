Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 9,280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.