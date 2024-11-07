Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $248.21 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

