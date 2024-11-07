JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.5-114.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.99 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W raised JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.61.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,572,774.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,572,774.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

