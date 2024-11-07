JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 9.6 %

JELD opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $918.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.75.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.